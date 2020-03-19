Perak police to carry out frequent roadblocks during MCO

IPOH: Some 1,000 police personnel have been mobilised at all districts in Perak to set up roadblocks and advise people on the urgency of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain said such an approach need to be taken need as there are still plenty of vehicles on the road compared to the first day of the MCO implementation.

Some 1,000 police personnel have been mobilised at all districts in Perak to set up roadblocks. -Pic by Perak PDRM

"There are more vehicles on the road today, compared to yesterday. The people seemed not afraid and are still leaving their homes. They refused to listen to prime minister's advice.

"We need to conduct the roadblocks and at the same time urge them not to leave their homes at this critical juncture," he said when met at the roadblocks in Jalan Sultan Iskandar here, today.

Razarudin said police would always monitor the situation to ensure there is no mass gathering, including at houses of worship.

"We will continue advising them. They are probably not understand how fast the virus could spread.

"The people should understand the pressure that the healthcare frontline is facing at this moment who have to work 24 hours," he added.

Razarudin said no arrest would be made at this moment until the police receive further notice.