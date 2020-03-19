Final rites in Catholic church require police permission during MCO period

GEORGE TOWN: Funeral masses or masses for the dead have been suspended by the Catholic Church in Penang with immediate effect, as a further precaution to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The Titular Roman Catholic Bishop of Penang, Right Reverend Datuk Sebastian Francis has ordered that all masses, including funeral masses, be suspended in the Diocese of Penang, throughout the duration of the Movement Control Order imposed by the government this week.

The Diocese of Penang encompasses the states of Kelantan, Perlis, Kedah, Penang and Perak.

In a notice issued today by the diocese’s chancellor, Reverend Father Victor Louis, it was stated that funeral rites are allowed in the presence of the deceased’s immediate family, following the necessary precautions stipulated by the Ministry of Health.

“In the event that the deceased is brought to the church for funeral rites, the family is required to have prior consultation and obtain permission from the local police station,” he added.

“We continue to remain united with the nation and the entire world in prayer,” he said.