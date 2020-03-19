Friday prayers to be replaced with Zohor prayers at home during MCO

Friday prayers at mosques must be replaced with Zohor prayers at home due to the Movement Control Order (MCO). BERNAMA

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said the decision was made as mosques and suraus nationwide were instructed to not hold public prayers until March 31, due to the MCO.

“As we are facing a difficult situation and seeing that Malaysians are cooperating with the government on the order and for that I thank you.

“Tomorrow, as we all are informed, that it is an obligation for Muslims who fulfil conditions to attend Friday prayers,” he said.

Zulkifli, however said following the decision made by Muzakarah (discussion) Committee of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI) and the respective states in the country as well as on the instruction from the federal government, there will be no Friday prayers at mosques and suraus until March 31.

“The move is to break the Covid-19 virus chain link. Please follow orders and replace it by performing Zohor prayers at home or anywhere you are with your family members.

“The government’s move is also similar to Saudi Arabia’s move and follows the fatwa from Kuwait and United Arab Emirates who also agreed that any directives from the respective governments must be followed. I would like to remind you again, please perform your Zohor prayers at home, ” he said in a video posting, today.

On the Azan, Zulkifli said the Muezzin can also lower the “Hayya Alassolah” part and at the end of the call for prayer and instead call upon the congregation to perform their prayers at their homes in a language that the majority understand such as in the Malay language.

On March 13, the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail, decreed that Friday prayer across the state would be replaced by Zohor prayers at home.

The Raja Muda of Perlis, who is also president of the Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (Maips), said the Raja of Perlis issued the decree after obtaining views and advice from the Health Ministry on Covid-19; as well as irshad (religious guidance) from the Perlis Fatwa Committee.

On March 12, Zulkifli said weekly Friday prayers at mosques can still be performed, with precaution and guidelines, to prevent the further spread of Covid-19 by shortening Friday sermons, and and for people to take their wudhu’ (ablution) at home and for mosques to prepare hand sanitisers and face masks.