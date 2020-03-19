King treats CPRC staff to lunch meals

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah once again demonstrated his kindness when he treated National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) staff at the Ministry of Health, Putrajaya, to lunch meals.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a posting on his Facebook page said the meals were received yesterday and today from the Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin and palace representatives.

Meanwhile, on the Istana Negara official Instagram account, Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed his appreciation and thanks for the sacrifice and commitment of the healthcare practitioners in carrying out the responsibility to contain the Covid-19 infection.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also prayed for the Covid-19 infection to be contained and to end soon. -- BERNAMA