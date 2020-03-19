Tun M under self-quarantine after close contact with Covid-19 positive MP

KUALA LUMPUR: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is observing a 14-day self-quarantine after being in close contact with a federal lawmaker who tested positive for Covid-19.

A spokesperson for the former prime minister confirmed this to the New Straits Times via text message tonight.

“Yes, second day (self) quarantine. He is alright,” the spokesperson said.

It was learnt that Dr Mahathir had come into close contact with Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen, who is being treated at the Sarawak General Hospital.

Dr Yii, in a Facebook post on Tuesday, said he had tested positive for the virus after having close contact with Sarikei MP Andrew Wong, who also tested positive for Covid-19 on March 2.

TV3’s Buletin Utama shared an exclusive clip of the 95-year-old who explained his experience being self quarantined.

“I adhere (to the need for self-quarantine), it is very important to overcome this matter.

“We must be disciplined and be willing to quarantined for 14 days, to minimise the risk of spreading the virus to others.

“I cannot go out, meet with anyone or shake hands, but alhamdulillah, it’s not so hard for me to do,” he said.

On his Instagram handle @chedetofficial, he later posted a picture of himself with a quote reminding people to take precautionary measures and not to take the virus lightly.

“Stay safe everyone. We will get through this together. #DudukRumah,” he added.