100,000 masks to arrive from China today

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will receive 100,000 masks and other medical supplies today from China, which is lending a hand in efforts to halt the Covid-19 pandemic, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

The supplies are expected to arrive this morning via an AirAsia flight from China.

“I have just been told by Malaysian Ambassador to China Raja Datuk Nushirwan (Zainal Abidin) that Malaysia will get 100,000 face masks from the China-Asia Economic Development Association president.

“Thank you Raja Nushirwan and those in the embassy for all their efforts.

“I want to thank AirAsia too because I was told the airline had volunteered to bring the supplies to Malaysia for free.

“I hope this will help in our effort to address the Covid-19 outbreak,” he said.

In a separate statement, the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation announced their plan to donate medical supplies to four Southeast Asian countries – Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines.

The foundations said they have been able to reach out to all four governments, relaying the proposal to donate the medical supplies, including two million masks.

They also said that more support for other neighbouring countries is coming soon, adding that it is their goal to aid the fight against the Covid-19 virus in these nations.

“We join hands with our Asian neighbours to fight Covid-19.

“We and the Alibaba Foundation will send two million masks, 150,000 test kits, 20,000 protective suits and 20,000 face shields to Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand.

“More help to other Asian nations is on the way! Go Asia!” said the Jack Ma Foundation.

Malaysia currently has the highest Covid-19 infection in Southeast Asia with 900 positive cases and two deaths as of Thursday.

Putrajaya this week implemented a Movement Control Order to battle the sharp increase in Covid-19 infections in the country.