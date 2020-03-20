Covid-19: Doctors call for urgent additional funding for Health Ministry

KUALA LUMPUR: The government should consider more allocation for the Health Ministry to fend off the Covid-19 pandemic and cushion the economic impact of the fast-spreading disease.

Medical experts warn of a critical shortage of health resources from the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia, which could put lives at risk.

Thus, apart from stressing the need for the public to strictly adhere to the Movement Control Order (MCO), they call for an immediate boost in funding for healthcare services.

On Thursday, the government announced an allocation of RM160 million – in addition to the initial funding of RM259 million – to be channelled to 26 hospitals nationwide and to purchase medical and non-medical assets.

Former Deputy Health Minister, Dr Lee Boon Chye, however, said the ministry initially requested for RM500 million as part of the RM20 billion economic stimulus package announced on Feb 27.

“The approved sum was only about 50 per cent of that amount. Certainly, I think the amount needed now is much larger.

“However, just looking at the devastating effect (of Covid-19) on the overall economy, that amount is still minuscule.

“It would be better to spend more on healthcare now, which will potentially reduce the economic impact,” he told the New Straits Times.

Dr Lee said there is an urgent need to enhance the ministry’s resources, which include supplies of Covid-19 test kits and personal protective equipment (PPE) to prevent worker exposure.

“These could be sourced from China, since the situation there is abating. There is also a need for strong mitigation measures so that the healthcare services will not be overwhelmed like in Italy.

“Hospital beds, intensive care unit (ICU) facilities and ventilators will not be enough if there are too many cases.

“Hospital bed usage can be optimised by mobilising special accommodation facilities (such as makeshift facilities, existing hostels or hotels and even cruise ships) for mild Covid-19 cases. They will be transferred to hospitals only when their condition becomes severe.”

Malaysia currently has 926 units of ventilators in ICUs, 152 non-invasive ventilators and 142 transport ventilators.

There are 450 medical ventilators in private hospitals. On March 16, the Health Ministry said they are ordering 800 new units of medical ventilators.

Ventilators are crucial to attend to Covid-19 patients with breathing difficulties and lung infection. The UK, for example, has some 5,000 ventilators but authorities said the country needs “many times more than that.”

Former deputy director-general of public health, Professor Datuk Dr Lokman Hakim Sulaiman, said a whole-of-government and whole-of-society response, including the private sector, is needed to address shortcomings in the healthcare sector.

“This shouldn’t happen if the National Security Council (NSC) is functioning well. Members of the NSC include ministries that take care of the industries.

“For instance, we have glove producers that supply to the whole world. Thus, there shouldn’t be a shortage of sterile gloves to hospitals and the public because, under a national emergency, there should be an Order/Regulation for Malaysia to receive supplies first.

“For other product shortages, like sanitisers and mask where there are producers for local consumption, the relevant ministry must negotiate and help them to increase production.

“If the products are totally imported, the International Trade and Industry Ministry should start negotiating at the government-to-government level to secure essential supplies.”

Dr Lokman, who is also the director of the Institute for Research, Development and Innovation at the International Medical University said while Malaysia should be thankful to China for their generosity in supplying essential medical equipment, the government should also negotiate to ensure supplies of other materials.

“All these need to be discussed and coordinated at the NSC level. Thus, the importance of leadership and co

ordinating role of the NSC.”

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein today said Malaysia will receive 100,000 masks and other medical supplies from China.

Professor Dr G. Jayakumar, who is a professor of Community and Occupational Medicine at the Faculty of Medicine in Melaka Manipal Medical College, said more funds might be required by June, especially if the pandemic moves to the next level.

The funds, he said, will be needed for the government's plan to extend Covid-19 tests to government health clinics and purchase more ventilators, which would incur high expenses, especially with the surge in patients this week.

“It is refreshing to hear of the government's additional allocation, which should be enough to tide over the financial constraints for the moment. But urgent extra budget allocation is required.”

Former Malaysian Medical Association President Professor Datuk Dr N.K.S. Tharmaseelan said it is crucial to prevent the Covid-19 spread from reaching a level that Malaysia may not be able to cater to.

“Even developed countries are facing the same conundrum of resources, equipment, hospitals, and manpower.

“Learning from the experience of other nations, probably it is time for the ministry to furnish itself with additional facilities, equipment and other needs now itself instead of being unprepared.

“The ministry should be prepared in advance when the ultimate calamity strikes.”