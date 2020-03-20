KL-ites voice support for limiting operations of 24-hour eateries

KUALA LUMPUR: City folk here have lauded the move to restrict the operations of 24-hour eateries to 14 hours during the government-mandated Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

Architect Muhammad Solihin Abdul Rahman, 38, said the measure is necessary to ensure efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19 are successful.

“The epicentres of the virus in this country are Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, where the highest number of cases have been recorded so far.

“Thus, the local council or city hall must take extra preventive measures to curb the spread of the virus in their vicinities.

“Perhaps Selangor can follow suit and restrict the operation of 24-hour eateries in the state,” he said when contacted.

Mohd Naziman Rahim, 31, said efforts by DBKL to enforce the move will ensure no one loiters at the eateries after midnight.

“Though the government had issued the MCO, there are reports of delinquents who still hang out at eateries and other places.

“This preventive measure will ensure they stay at home, since they do not have a place to ‘lepak’ (hang out),” said the father-of-two.

In a statement yesterday, DBKL said all round-the-clock eateries will be restricted to operating from 6am to 10pm during the 14 days of the MCO.

The local authority also said that no dine-ins would be allowed during the period, restricting eatery operators to offer food take-away, delivery, and self-collection.

This directive, said the local authority, is in line with the government’s measures to curb the spread of the Covid-19 infection under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Local Area) 2020.

DBKL said it will take action against premises owners who do not adhere to its directive.