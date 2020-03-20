COVID-19: Government gives green light to import face masks

PUTRAJAYA: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) has given the green light for the importation of face masks into the country to ensure there is enough supply in the local market.

The import directive on the item which has become an essential item in the fight against Covid-19 was effective from Thursday.

Its Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi said at the same time any activity involving the export of face masks would also need to be ceased to ensure sufficient supply in the local market.

He also announced that the government had set the ceiling price of masks to RM2 now, compared to 80 sen previously due to lack of processing materials and increased cost of basic materials.

Alexander said this at a press conference after attending a meeting with representatives of the retail sector on the Movement Control Order here today.

Also present at the meeting were Agriculture and Food Industry Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee;

Secretary General of the Agriculture and Food Industry Ministry Datuk Zainal Azman Abu Seman and KPNHEP secretary-general Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad.