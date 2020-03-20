Police escort tabligh attendee for health check

ALOR SETAR: A man who attended the tabligh gathering at the Sri Petaling Mosque had to be escorted by the police to undergo screening for Covid-19 at the health clinic here on Friday.

The man, who is in his 30s, was found alone at his home at Jalan Tanjung Bendahara.

Instead of getting himself tested for the coronavirus after returning from the gathering, he had gone to various mosques in the city to perform his prayers and read the Quran.

Kota Setar district police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Rozi Jidin said the police had received information about the man and looked for him at his home.

When the police paid him a visit, Rozi said the man told him and his men that he had been tested and undergone health screening.

"But he could not produce supporting documents including doctor's letter stating so.

"We immediately told him to get tested fast and he has police escort to accompany him to the clinic," he said, adding the police were looking for other tabligh attendees who had not undergone the Covid-19 screening and urged them to get tested fast.