MAF to deploy personnel from three wings nationwide on Sunday

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) will deploy personnel from its three wings nationwide on Sunday to assist the police enforce the Movement Control Order (MCO) over Covid-19, Armed Forces Chief General Tan Sri Affendi Buang said today.

He said discussions have been held with the Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador, on how the MAF can help the police who have been shouldering a heavy burden since the MCO was imposed on March 18 for two weeks until March 31.

“The three MAF wings (army, navy and air force) will be streamlined under a working committee in accordance with suitability for deployment around the country,” he told Bernama.

Affendi said the military is moving in to reduce the burden of the police and to effectively ensure public compliance with the MCO.

He spoke of the necessity for the military and the police to work together whenever the nation faces a crisis.

“It is also a duty of the military in peacetime. We are deployed not only during an emergency but also during natural disasters such as floods,” he said.

Later, Affendi in a special video addressed to army personnel said aspects of the country’s sovereignty must be prioritised in any situation.

“All operations to safeguard our country’s national security and sovereignty of our country are maintained.

“I have also directed every service in the military to detail their area of operations, training and courses, exercise, administration and logistics so it will not conflict with the MCO.

“All training activities will be suspended,” he said in a video message today.

Affendi also reminded his personnel to adhere the MCO order to ensure the pandemic can be contained soon.

“I want to remind MAF personnel to obey the MCO order and take care of yourselves, families, and community.

“They should not making any panic buying, or return to their hometown without valid reasons,” he said.

On Monday night, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that the government would impose a 14-day Movement Control Order from March 18 to March 31 nationwide to curb the spread of the Covid-19 infection in Malaysia.

Earlier, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the army would be deployed to civilian areas beginning this Sunday to assist the police in managing and enforcing the MCO.

“Based on today’s meeting, it was decided that the army will be helping the police to monitor the situation, especially on the people’s compliance with instructions for them to stay at home.

“The army will be deployed this Sunday and we believe with the help of the army, the people will obey the MCO.”

Ismail also warned Malaysians against spreading fake news on social media, especially on matters that can cause panic nationwide.

He was referring to viral postings yesterday which claimed that the army would be stationed nationwide, as the country was planning to declare an emergency.

“I hope people won’t be easily swayed by this. Every ministry has its own hotline, so if you have any queries, call those numbers.

“We don’t want people to become panicky, especially when shopping for groceries. Don’t do that. We have enough supplies for everyone.”