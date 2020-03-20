Govt to bear cost of meals for students staying in colleges

PUTRAJAYA: The government will bear the cost of the meals for about 60,000 tertiary students who have to remain in their colleges following the two-week Movement Control Order (MCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today the allocation will be announced after the cost has been calculated by the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma).

“Many students stayed put in their colleges and are not in a situation to buy food and other necessities,” he told a press conference after a special meeting of the relevant ministries on the MCO.

Ismail Sabri, who is also the Defence Minister, said the meeting decided that the government bear the full cost of the meals for all the students staying in their colleges throughout the country.

He also said the federal government appreciates the proactive action of several state governments which have extended assistance to the students at the colleges in their states.