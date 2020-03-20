MCO: Increasing awareness among Pahang folks, more remain at home

KUANTAN: Pahang folks are showing more awareness on the importance of the Movement Control Order (MCO) as there has been fewer vehicles and movements across the state.

State police chief Datuk Abd Jalil Hassan said unlike the first day of MCO (March 18) when people were out in public without valid reasons, now more appeared to be more aware of the threat posed by Covid-19.

“People are displaying better awareness and chose to remain at home. There has been a drop in the number of vehicles on the road and people’s movements.

“The public should stay at home as instructed by the government and must not leave their home unless they have good justifications, including for an emergency,” he said in a text message here today.

On the first day of MCO, Jalil was reported as saying that some had claimed they left their home to see what the situation was like in town following the announcement of MCO, and some were planning to visit friends.