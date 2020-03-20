Malaysia's Covid-19 cases soar to 1,030

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded 130 new Covid-19 coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the tally of infections in the country to 1,030.

According to the National Security Council, of the 130 new cases, 48 are related to the Sri Petaling mosque tabligh cluster.

Meanwhile, 26 patients are in critical condition and being treated in Intensive Care Units; while 12 cases have recovered from the disease, bringing the tally of recovered patients to 87.

With the latest tally, which includes two deaths, Malaysia is by far the worst Covid-19 affected country in Southeast Asia.

The entire nation is currently under a Movement Control Order (MCO), which forbids mass gatherings and bans all but essential business operations.

