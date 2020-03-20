School holiday extended to March 31

PUTRAJAYA: The current week-long school holiday is extended to March 31, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today.

Schools, which closed on March 14 for the First Term holidays, were originally scheduled to reopen on March 22 or 23.

Ismail Sabri advised families which have already returned to their villages and hometowns as the Movement Control Order (MCO) came into force to remain there until March 31 and not return to Kuala Lumpur anytime before that date.

Ismail Sabri, who is also the Defence Minister, disclosed this at a press conference after a special meeting of the relevant ministries on the MCO. – BERNAMA