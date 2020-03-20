Indonesia tabligh attendees banned entry into Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah government will bar the entry of the 2020 Asian Ijtimak Tabligh attendees into Sabah starting today, State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong said.

“The Sabah government implements immediate action to ban the entry of those who attended the tabligh gathering at Gowa, South Sulawesi, in Indonesia on March 18 and19.

“They will not be allowed to enter Sabah for 14 days starting today,” he said in a statement.

He also said starting this Monday, besides hospital wards, the state government had also repurposed a set of facilities into Covid-19 quarantine centres - the rest houses in Ranau and Kinabatangan, Malaysian Palm Oil Board in Lahad Datu, Baru Putih People’s housing project in Sandakan and Youth Complex in Tawau.

As for the reports on people still travelling by bus in all districts, Safar assured that all bus terminals in the state would be closed.

“The state government has decided that all local housing authorities will close all inter-district bus terminals starting March 21 until the end of the Order on March 31.”

He also said that the local authorities had to act against non-essential premises that are not supposed to close during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

He said the state government had resolved issues of Sabah students stranded at airports in the country, through Sabah Education and Innovation Ministry and Sabah Communications office in Kuala Lumpur.

As for disinfection works, 36 of Sabah government premises had been cleaned since Sunday until today.

Throughout the MCO, 62 mosques and 90 suraus have also been sanitised according to standards by the Health Ministry.

Relevant ministries were also monitoring food supply since the implementation of the order and found that they were adequate.