King: Play your part, obey the MCO

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has decreed for Malaysians to play their part and adhere to the Movement Control Order (MCO).

In a special message via live telecast, His Majesty reminded the public not to leave their homes if there was no necessity and not to gather or attend any social activities, in efforts to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

“I also urge you to cancel your plans to balik kampung (return to hometowns). To parents of brides and grooms, I advise you to postpone wedding receptions until conditions improve.”

The King also told Malaysians not to panic as the government has guaranteed enough supply of necessities.

The public, he added, should not spread fake news on the virus, which had infected 1,030 people and killed two in the country.

“Most importantly, maintain self-hygiene. Wash your hands regularly, use a hand sanitiser, put on a face mask and practise social distancing.

“Let us play our part to curb this outbreak together, Insya-Allah.”

Earlier, Sultan Abdullah, in an Instagram post via the official palace account, @Istana_Negara, had expressed concern over the lack of adherence to the order issued by the government.

The King also visited several locations in Kuala Lumpur where the police mounted roadblocks.

The 14-day MCO began on March 18 and would end on March 31.