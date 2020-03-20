Third Covid-19 death in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has recorded its third Covid-19 death, the Health Ministry announced today.

Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the patient, a 58-year-old man from Tawau, Sabah, was from the tabligh gathering cluster and was pronounced dead at 6.27pm.

In a Facebook post, Dr Noor Hisham said the man (Case 152), was admitted to Tawau Hospital on March 9 and showed Severe Acute Respiratory Infection Symptoms.

“He was aided by breathing ventilators and warded in the intensive care unit on the same day.

“His health deteriorated day by day and was pronounced dead on March 20, at 6.27pm. My condolences to his family,” he added.