Guidelines for Malaysians overseas, foreigners in M'sia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Home Ministry today published a guideline for Malaysians who are currently overseas as well as for foreigners who are still in the country.

Its minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said since the Movement Control Order (MCO) was implemented on March 18, the Immigration Department has begun restricting travel involving Malaysians and permanent residents (PR) from leaving the country.

He said the entry of foreign tourists and visitors had also been barred.

For Malaysians and PR holders who are returning from overseas, Hamzah said they were allowed to enter the country but medical check-up and a 14-day self-quarantine was compulsory.

They were also not allowed to travel to other countries except for diplomats who were on duty in another country or a PR holder of a third country but they would not be allowed to return to Malaysia before March 31.

“All foreigners are not allowed to enter Malaysia including holders of the employment pass, expatriate pass, student pass, dependant pass, and Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) pass.

“If the pass has expired during the MCO and the pass holder is overseas, they are allowed to return to this country within three months after the MCO period is over and the pass must be renewed within 30 days of entering Malaysia,” he said.

However, exceptions will be given to husbands or wives of Malaysian citizens who are allowed to enter Malaysia using the long-term social pass and dependant social pass as well as observing the 14-day self-quarantine.

Exceptions are also given to foreign diplomats and expatriate pass holders who are working in the essential services sectors. Other exceptions are:

1. For foreigners in the country who are holders of short-term social pass, temporary employment pass, expatriate pass, student pass, dependant pass, and MM2H pass, if the pass expired during the MCO period.

2. It is also applicable if the pass holder wishes to return to the home country as they are allowed to without having to renew the pass.

3. To renew the current pass, it must be done within 14 days after the MCO period ends.

4. To return to home country or transit (in another country) but does not possess permission from the intended country or due to cancellation of flights, they must immediately apply for the Special Pass after the MCO period ends.

Further, Hamzah explained in the statement that any foreigner who was allowed to leave Malaysia when they wish to would not be able to return before March 31.

“The movement of residents from the peninsula to Sabah and Sarawak and vice versa will be based on instructions by the relevant authorities from time to time.

“Citizens and PR holders who are only transiting within Malaysian borders and to Brunei are allowed to leave and enter (Malaysia), and they are to follow the directives of the relevant state authorities.

“Citizens and PR holders or foreigners who drive heavy vehicles for the purpose of moving essential services related items and commercial items are allowed to leave and enter.

“Citizens and PR holders who use the Padang Besar train service, Woodland Train Check Point and Johor Baru Sentral are only allowed to enter Malaysia,” he said.