Body of third Covid-19 victim buried in Tawau

TAWAU: The body of a local man, who died of Covid-19, was safely buried at a Muslim cemetery here at about 10.20pm today.

The body of the 58-year-old man, case No 152 from a tabligh gathering cluster, arrived at the burial site from the Tawau Hospital at 10pm accompanied by five hospital staff in complete personal protective equipment.

No one, including media personnel, was allowed near the site until the burial was completed.

The man, who was the third Malaysian Covid-19 fatality, was admitted to the Tawau Hospital on March 9 after suffering from symptoms of severe acute respiratory infection and given respiratory assistance.

His condition worsened and he was placed in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) before he died today. - BERNAMA