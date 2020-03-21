Kafa teachers to receive allowance amidst MCO hardship

KUALA LUMPUR: All 35,000 Fardhu Ain and Kifayah (Kafa) teachers nationwide will receive a full allowance for the month of March.

The Malaysia Islamic Development Department (Jakim) made the decision after taking into consideration the difficulties faced by Kafa teachers in carrying out their duties following the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) from Mar 18 to 31.

“The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri has agreed that RM1,000 in allowance for Kafa teachers for (March) will be disbursed in full, although no learning session will be held this month.

“This initiative is in line with the aspiration of the minister, who recently launched the #musaadahcovid19 (assistance during the Covid-19 outbreak) campaign to aid those affected by the pandemic,” Jakim deputy director-general Hakimah Mohd Yusoff said in a statement today.