Need educational resources during MCO? UBSM has you covered

KUALA LUMPUR: As Malaysians undergo the Movement Control Order (MCO), an academic bookstore has come forward to offer a free online educational resource as part of its community service, so that the public can continue to expand its knowledge while at home.

University Book Store Malaysia (UBSM) International Education group managing director Keith Tong said educational materials are available at its website: https://www.ubsm.com.my/covid-19

“As we fight the Covid-19 pandemic, UBSM International Education’s partners and friends from the global community have come together to support and help provide our very best premium reading and educational resources for free to the people of Malaysia.

“We also have other eLearning programmes which require a secure sign on (SSO) which we can offer free to your school or organisation and branches during this pandemic season.

“Take good care as we pray for God’s mercy to eradicate the Covid-19 completely and for a full recovery for those infected. Stay home and stay safe,” he said.

Pic source: UBSM’s PJ outlet in system + screengrabs of UBSM website

Tong said that among the materials available on the site are the Britannica School Edition, National Geographic, MC Maths endorsed by CAIE, and EtonX: Scholarship for Public Speaking.

UBSM is among Malaysian businesses which have had to temporarily cease operations in adherence to the Movement Control Order (MCO) period until March 31.

For more information, email Tong at: [email protected]

The government implemented the MCO on March 18 in an effort to break the chain of Covid-19 infections in Malaysia.