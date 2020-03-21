Two Selayang Hospital staff contract Covid-19; all paediatric wards shut

KUALA LUMPUR: All paediatric wards at the Selayang Hospital were closed after two of its personnel contracted Covid-19.

This was confirmed by hospital director Dr Sakinah Alwi in an internal letter to Selangor’s Health Department director and deputy director (public health), which was sighted by the New Straits Times.

The letter was also addressed to all Selayang Hospital department directors.

“I regret to announce that two personnel have been confirmed positive with Covid-19.”

“As a result, the paediatric department will be closing all its wards. We will not be taking in new referrals or patients and those (patients) in the wards will not be allowed home until our investigations are complete.

“The Emergency and Trauma Department will also refer paediatric cases to other hospitals,” she said.

Dr Sakinah added that she regrets the inconvenience caused and appreciates the corporation of all parties.

On Friday. Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced that 15 health workers, including 12 from the ministry, are infected with the coronavirus.

NST is working to determine if the two Selayang staff members are part of this tally.