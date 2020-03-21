Islamic preacher Ebit Lew treats medical staff fighting Covid-19 to KFC

KUALA LUMPUR: Touched by the sacrifices made by Malaysian medical staff in battling the Covid-19 outbreak in the country, Muslim preacher Ebit Lew joined others on social media in expressing gratitude for the work of medical frontliners.

“(I) went out to buy KFC to treat the Sungai Buloh Hospital staff. I really love them. I also heard about friends who are being screened here. (We) can only pray (for them) from afar,” he said in a Facebook post on Friday, which has garnered over 35,000 likes and 3,200 shares.

Lew said it is disheartening to see staff manning the counters at the emergency and Covid-19 screening rooms.

“I felt nervous upon seeing the counters. I feel scared to even leave home. But what they are doing is sheer bravery due the call of duty and they know this is jihad (a fight). Only Allah can repay them (for their deeds). They must be feeling worried, scared and have many thoughts (on the situation).

“They will not spare any effort to protect themselves with masks and special attire. And leave their (trust in) and surrender to Allah. That is the ‘remedy’ (ubat) for fighters like them,” he said in the post.

Lew said the public could also play their part in helping medical workers by staying at home for the next two weeks (during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period) and only leave for emergency reasons or to fulfil important responsibilities.

“Allah, there are a lot of people I love here who are being quarantined. Please protect them. Please cure them. Please eradicate Covid-19 from Malaysia and the world,” he added.

Stories of medical staff working long hours, with some of them not able to spend time with their families since the first case was reported here in January, have made their rounds on social media.

Authorities have called on everyone nationwide to obey the MCO until March 31 in an effort to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus.