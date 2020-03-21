Initiatives announced to lessen burden on youth affected by MCO

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has decided to bring forward the payment of allowances to 10,000 students at 22 Youth and Sports Skill Training Institutes (ILKBS) nationwide.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Naina Merican said this is among the seven initiatives taken by the ministry to lessen the burden on youths affected by the government’s Movement Control Order (MCO).

Reezal, in a statement, said the allowance that was supposed to be paid on April 5 will be disbursed by this Wednesday at the latest.

He added that ILKBS students will also enjoy a one-off RM50 incentive for Internet data to support learning through the “Google Classroom” method during the two-week MCO.

“The ministry has also set aside RM100,000 for the Malaysian Youth Council to help disabled youth as well as those who are homeless and in need under the Relawan MBM programme.

“Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are advised to join and cooperate with MBM to ensure a more coordinated work flow in providing assistance to the affected groups.

“The implementation of the assistance, however, will depend on the advice and recommendations as well as standard operating procedures that have been fixed by the authorities, such as the National Security Council, the police, the Health Ministry and others,” the statement read.

He said the ministry, through the Malaysian Athletes Welfare Association, has also allocated RM100,000 to support and provide assistance to former athletes during the enforcement of the MCO.

To support initiatives for youth who are using the ministry’s premises affected by Covid-19, Reezal said the ministry has decided to exempt the payment (of rent) for a period of six months.

“Daily temporary workers at the ministry will also get full payment during the period of the MCO.

“Practical students and those who are doing internships with the ministry will also get their practical allowance in full for the month of March,” he said.

The International Youth Centre in Cheras, he said, will be used to place 41 participants of MyCorps who will be arriving from Bangladesh and Nepal today and tomorrow respectively, for them to be quarantined.

He said all participants will be provided with facilities and food for free during the quarantine period until they are allowed to return home.

“The ministry is also offering the Health Ministry the use of the facilities under the supervision of KBS or other agencies to prevent Covid-19 from further escalating in the country,” he added