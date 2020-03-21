Pahang retails stores adjust business hours to comply with MCO

KUANTAN: Supermarkets and retail stores in five districts across Pahang have adjusted their operating hours in line with the Movement Control Order (MCO).

In a statement, Tunas Manja Group (TMG) Management said its supermarkets and malls in Pahang will operate between 7am and 7pm daily until March 31.

It said all TMG express 3000 stores in Pahang will operate from 8am to 7pm, while TMG’s premises in Rompin will operate between 8am and 10am.

"We have made temporary adjustments to our business hours at the respective branches. Please remain calm and purchase according to your needs.

"TMG Group management will ensure our stock (on) the shelves is enough to accommodate the people's convenience," said the statement.

On Thursday, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail announced that all businesses, including 24-hour convenience stores in five districts – Kuantan, Pekan, Jerantut, Bentong and Temerloh – must close from 7pm to 7am as an additional measure to curb the Covid-19 outbreak in the state.

He said the order was implemented in Cameron Highlands on March 18, while businesses in the remaining five districts will begin their new operating hours today.

Meanwhile, Pahang state secretary Datuk Seri Dr Sallehuddin Ishak said petrol stations at the six districts can operate as usual, but the convenience stores at the stations must be closed from 10pm to 6am.

He said only petrol fuelling is allowed at the premises according to the existing approved premise licence.

"All 24-hour convenience stores, including 7-Eleven, at the six districts have to be closed between 7pm and 7am. The order will be in place until the end of the MCO or until further notice," he said in the statement.

Meanwhile, most supermarkets in Pahang have started adopting social distancing measures by instructing customers to stand behind a red line until the customer ahead of them has completed his or her payment.