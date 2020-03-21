Penang authorities to come down hard on hawkers operating during MCO

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) has identified four areas on the island where roadside hawker stalls continue to operate despite the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang said that the four areas are Air Itam, Bayan Baru, Jalan Perak and Jelutong.

“We have gone to the ground to advise and warn them, but there has been no improvement.

“Starting tomorrow, the roadside hawkers in these areas can no longer operate,” he told a press conference here, today.

Also present were State Housing, Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo and Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) mayor Datuk Rozali Mohamud.

It was reported that some areas in Penang are still heavily thronged by the public despite the MCO.

According to statistics, the MBPP has inspected 1,834 business premises, while MBSP has checked over 200 premises during the MCO period so far.

Jagdeep said the level of compliance by traders and the public was at 80 per cent in the first three days of the MCO.

“The local councils have advised and warned those concerned, but starting tomorrow, action will be taken against traders for not complying with the MCO.

“Councils may seize their tables and chairs if they still place them outside and also revoke their licenses,” he said.

As for MBSP, Rozali said five markets on the mainland need improvement in terms of social distancing.

The five are Sungai Dua Market, Penanti Market, Sama Gagah Market, Taman Selamat Market and Kampung Baru Market.

“These are the five markets where it is difficult to carry out social distancing.

“The design of these markets cannot cater for it, so we will focus on this,” he added.