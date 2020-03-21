Covid-19: 10 million face masks to be flown in from China

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is in the process of securing 10 million face masks from China for domestic consumption, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said today.

He said the Transport Ministry is working closely with air carriers to fly in the face masks in phases.

Fadillah, who is also Works Minister, said the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) has been tasked with managing the distribution of the face masks once they arrive in Malaysia.

“Priority will be given to the frontliners, especially those from the Health Ministry at the national and state levels, as well as the police and army deployed to ensure compliance with the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“The face masks will also be given to Immigration and enforcement personnel patrolling the country’s borders.

“If there is an excess of face masks, the items will be supplied (sold) on the market and this task will be managed by Nadma with the assistance of Pharmaniaga (Bhd),” he said at a press conference here, today.

Fadillah said the Transport Ministry has finalised the arrangement to fly the face masks from China, the details of which will be made available soon.

On the price of face masks from China which will be sold for public use, Fadillah said a joint committee, comprising the Finance, Domestic Trade and Consumers Affairs and Transport ministries, will deliberate and discuss the matter.

“Do not worry if you do not have face masks.

“According to an advisory by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Health Ministry, people who are not exposed (to Covid-19 patients) as well as those who do not suffer from any symptoms related to the infection, do not need to wear the face masks,” he added.