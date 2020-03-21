Covid-19: 'Lockdown will keep holiday-goers away from Orang Asli settlements'

KUALA LUMPUR: Orang Asli villages in the country are not a sanctuary for the general public to escape from "boredom" during the period of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Orang Asli Cooperative founder and activist Ramesh Arumugam Chettiar said that many holiday-makers have been entering Orang Asli villages – including in Perak, Pahang and Johor – to set up camp sites, barbecue pits, tents, play loud music, and enjoy picnics amidst nature, with the idea that the MCO is a “public holiday.”

“However, what these outsiders fail to realise is the possibility of them transmitting the virus to these villages while on holiday for their selfish recreational purposes. This is not acceptable.

“The Orang Asli communities are generally humble and warm. They would normally accommodate outsiders looking for a great spot for picnicking during weekends and holidays. But this is not the time for such leisure.

“It is a well-known fact that Orang Asli communities are facing poor health, with low nutrition and immunity. If no immediate action is taken to restrict the free movement of outsiders into any or all kampung Asli, then we may be faced with thousands of new cases if even just one outsider has Covid-19,” he told the New Straits Times.

Ramesh said the Orang Asli Development Department (Jakoa) needs to be more professional and hands-on in immediately advising all Tok Batin and village heads of the severity of the virus.

“The village heads could then turn away visitors attempting to enter their villages. I also informed the National Security Council of the matter last night (Friday),” he said, adding that there are about 350 to 450 Orang Asli villages in Malaysia.

Several Orang Asli villagers, including in Kampung Sayong Pinang in Kota Tinggi, are reported to have erected barricades to stop visitors from entering their area.

They said anglers had been going in and out of their village freely, despite the MCO, which came into effect on March 18.