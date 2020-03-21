Sarawak to table economic stimulus package to reduce Covid-19 effect on economy

PETRA JAYA : The Sarawak government has devised an economic stimulus package containing eight initiatives to reduce the economic burden brought about by the Covid-19 outbreak.

It includes a package of assistance to the people, especially for petty traders affected by the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) from March 18 to 31.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Abang Openg said the eight initiativea would be announced on Monday.

"Just as the Federal Government (has done), Sarawak will also implement an economic stimulus package. We are currently looking into it," he told a press conference after chairing the State Security Council meeting at Wisma Baba Malaysia here today.

On the issue of supply od face maska which has reached critical stage in the state, Abang Johari said the Sarawak government had obtained a supply of the item from China.

He said there was a delay in the distribution of the masks in Sarawak as the supply was still being stored at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

Abang Johari said they were now trying to get the masks imported directly to Sarawak.

He said the state government would also increase its cooperation with the private health sector in the state to conduct checks and tests on the Covid-19 infection.

"Discussions had been held with Borneo Medical Center (BMC), Timberland Medical Center, KPJ Medical Center and Normah Medical Specialist Center to enhance our capacity to address this situation," he said.

He also repeated his appeal to members of the public to strictly adhere to the MCO and stay at home during its enforcement period.

"The government has engaged the involvement of the Malaysian Armed Forces to enforce the MCO at border posts and in rural areas.

"This shows that the outbreak has reached a serious level and the people should not consider the MCO as being trivial," he said.

To reduce movement in and out at the state’s border, Abang Johari said only the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex (CIQ) between Sarawak and Brunei, namely Sungai Tujuh, Tedungan, Pandaruan and Mengkalap would be open from 6am to 8pm.

"All CIQs between Sarawak and Kalimantan in Tebedu, Biawak and Lubok Antu will be open between 9am and 3pm.

"This is in line with the opening hours of the CIQ approved by Brunei and Indonesia," he said, noting that the Covid-19 hot spots in Sarawak were found in Kuching, Serian, Betong, Sarikei, Bintulu, Miri and Limbang.