Improvement in MCO compliance nationwide

KUALA LUMPUR: There is an improvement in terms of compliance among Malaysians to the Movement Control Order (MCO) since the directive was enforced by the government on Wednesday.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof urged the public to continue adhering to the directive since there were some quarters among the community who did not comply with the order.

“Based on the reports tabled by the Health Ministry, the Transport Ministry as well as the police, there is an improvement in terms of public’s compliance to the MCO.

“However, we need the cooperation of the public as there are quarters who have not complied.

“That is why it has been announced that the army would be deployed to assist the police in the enforcement of the MCO,” said Fadillah, who is also Works Minister, at a press conference that was broadcast live via television channels here.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had previously announced that the implementation of MCO for two weeks from March 18 until end of the month was meant to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

During the press conference that was also streamed live via social media platforms, Fadillah reminded all quarters that the coronavirus infection would continue to escalate if Malaysians refused to comply with the MCO.

Fadillah later brought the viewers’ attention to cases of doctors and nurses being tested positive for Covid-19 resulting from the failure of their patients to be truthful in declaring their status.

“I would like to urge people those who had close contacts with confirmed Covid-19 cases to declare their status with the respective doctors and nurses when they undergo screening at public or private hospitals and health clinics.

“Failure to do so will expose our frontliners to the infection. We do not want a situation where we cannot provide the best services (to treat Covid-19 patients) because our medical frontliners are infected by Covid-19.

“Actually, we have laws to take action against those who fail to declare their health status (close contact of confirmed Covid-19 cases),” he said.

Earlier, the senior minister had attended coordinating meeting in relation to the Covid-19 situation in the country.

He said among the matters and decisions made at the meeting was for the respective state governments via their respective local authorities to decide on the operating hours for premises or shops dealing with essential services and goods during the MCO period.

Fadillah also said fishermen were allowed to continue with their activities to ensure sufficient supply of fish and other marine resources provided that they adhere with the guidelines fixed by the authorities.

“It was decided yesterday that those involved in essential services including fishermen are allowed to carry out their activities as usual. This is to ensure sufficient food supply in the market.

“They however must adhere to guidelines issued by the Health Ministry as well as the instruction of the police, army and others,” he said.