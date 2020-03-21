Marriage solemnisation ceremonies in Perak to be postponed with immediate effect

IPOH: Marriage solemnisation ceremonies in Perak that were scheduled to be held during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period will be deferred with immediate effect.

Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk), in a statement today, said the decision was made following the current development of the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

“Solemnisation ceremonies scheduled to be held during this period will be deferred with immediate effect, until further notice.

“I hope all Islamic Religious Officers take note of this new instruction and inform the 'jurunikah’ in their respective districts,” he said.

On Tuesday, Mohd Yusop in a statement said that the ceremony must not be held at mosques, suraus, halls or other public areas. However, it could be held at private premises and must not exceed 30 minutes.