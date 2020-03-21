Govt mulls ways to bring Malaysians home from Italy as permission to land revoked

KUALA LUMPUR: The Foreign Ministry is looking at new ways to bring home 82 Malaysians stuck in Italy, after the nation’s civil aviation authority revoked all permissions to land at its airports.

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Kamaruddin Jaafar said ministry officials were in the midst of negotiating with the Italian government to seek special authorisation to continue repatriation exercise to bring Malaysians in Italy home.

“The original plan to bring home 82 Malaysian registered with the Malaysian Embassy in Rome and that their flight was due to land on March 23, Monday, at 6.10am.

“However, Wisma Putra was informed by the Italian Embassy in Malaysia that the Italian Civil Aviation Authority (ENAC) had declined all permission to land in the country including the special flight to bring Malaysians home from Italy.

“We are currently trying our best to discuss with the Italian government to bring our people home as soon as possible by obtaining a special pass to continue our repatriation efforts,” he said at a press conference broadcast live here today.

Kamaruddin said any new development on the repatriation process in Italy would be updated from time to time.

He also added that those evacuated from Italy must undergo the 14 days quarantine at a selected public training institute once they arrive in the country.