Malaysians from Iran to arrive home tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: Forty-six Malaysians, one Indonesian and eight Singaporeans are expected to arrive here tomorrow from Iran under a repatriation process to bring home citizens to their respective countries.

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaafar said the arrangement was done through video conferencing between Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hussein and his counterparts.

"The repatriation involves 55 people. From the total, 46 are Malaysians who have registered themselves at the Malaysian Embassy in Tehran.

"To uphold the ASEAN cooperation spirit, we have agreed to bring home one Indonesian national and eight Singaporeans, based on the discussion made between our Foreign Minister (Hishammuddin) and Menteri Luar Negeri Indonesia Foreign Minister Ibu Retno Marsudi yesterday (Friday); and a phone call with Singapore Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on March 11.

"They are expected to arrive here Sunday, March 22, at 6.10 am via AirAsia chartered flight," he told a press conference.

Kamaruddin said the flight which departed this morning at 11.45am, also took 15 AirAsia crew and eight Health Ministry staff, two from Wisma Putra and one from the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma).

He said upon their return, the crew and those repatriated would be quarantined at a public training centre for 14 days following the Health Ministry procedure to monitor the health status of passengers.