Travellers with foreign travel history entering Sabah will be quarantined

KOTA KINABALU: Those entering Sabah with travel history abroad will have to be quarantined at the designated centres.

State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong said that the measure was taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19 virus in the state.

“The Sabah government has decided through the Sabah Covid-19 Command Centre meeting to impose several restrictions.

“The implementation will start tomorrow until March 31, all from abroad, whether via air, sea or inter-district, will be kept at quarantine centres for 14 days.” he said in a statement here today.

On Friday Safar had said that the state government would prevent participants of Ijtima of Asia 2020 gathering in Sulawesi, Indonesia, from entering Sabah.

Besides hospital wards, the state government has also re-purposed a set of facilities into Covid-19 quarantine centres - the rest houses in Ranau and Kinabatangan, Malaysian Palm Oil Board in Lahad Datu, Baru Putih People’s housing project in Sandakan and the Youth Complex in Tawau.

Safar, who is also the chairman for Sabah Covid-19 Command Centre, has also instructed public jetties in Kudat, Sipitang, Kota Kinabalu, Lahad Datu, Sandakan and Tawau to be closed for the same period except for emergencies.

As of this morning, police have conducted 71 roadblocks that involved 600 personnel and inspected 6,119 vehicles.

There are also 109 teams which would inspect non-essential premises that were still operating during the Movement Control Order.

Meanwhile, Kota Kinabalu City Hall has also issued notices that all restaurants in the city are only allowed to operate from 6am to 5pm until March 31.

“As for petrol stations and markets in the city, the time limit will be from 6am until 2pm for the same period. Mayor will be taking action against those premises which fail to fulfil the order.”