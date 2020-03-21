KD Mahawangsa crew, family members under quarantine

IPOH: A crew member of the Royal Malaysian Navy's KD Mahanwangsa and his family are under quarantine as patients-under investigation (PUI) for Covid-19.

The RMN Western Fleet Command in a statement today said the crew member’s wife had come into close contact with her colleague who is also a PUI.

As a precaution, RMN has instructed all KD Mahawangsa crew to undergo self-quarantine if they display Covid-19 symptoms.

“The same move has been taken by KD Lekiu after it escorted the Petronas Floating Liquified Natural Gas 2 ship from South Korea on March 4,” the statement said.

The statement said to date no crew tested positive for Covid-19. It also urged the public to abide by the MCO and to verify all information.

"Any official statement will only be announced by the National Security Council and Health Ministry," the statement said.