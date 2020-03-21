500 more ventilators needed in preparation for increasing Covid-19 cases

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry needs an additional 500 ventilators in preparation for more new Covid-19 cases.

Its director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said currently there were about 925 ventilators being used at 26 general hospitals designated for the Covid-19 treatment.

"While additional allocation has been approved by the government, the problem is getting more ventilators for use by patients in need of it. This is because we expect the number of cases to further increase next week.

"I am in discussion with representatives from China to source the machines.

"We need 500 more ventilators to prepare for the rising number of cases," he told a Press conference here today.

He said the 26 designated hospitals currently had the capacity of 3,400 beds and 300 in Intensive Care Units (ICU).