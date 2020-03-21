Rapid KL revises rail and bus frequencies

KUALA LUMPUR: Rapid KL has revised its rail and bus frequencies following the two-week enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Abdul Hadi Amran said Rapid KL train services had been revised to a 10-minute frequency, from 7am to 9am, and 4.30pm to 7pm, daily.

“A 30-minute frequency during non-peak hours on Monday to Friday from 9am to 4:30pm, and 7pm to midnight.

“Whereas on Saturday, Sunday and public holidays, the service will start at 6am to midnight.

“From today until March 31, we highly advise our passengers to plan their journey well, if they really need to go out for work or other urgent matters. Otherwise, we all should just #stayathome,” said Abdul Hadi in a statement.

Rapidrail operates the Kelana Jaya, Sri Petaling, Ampang LRT line as well as the KL Monorail and the Sungai Buloh - Kajang MRT Line.

Rapid Bus, which operates Rapid KL stage bus services as well as Rapid Penang, Rapid Kuantan, Rapid Manjung and Rapid Kamunting, is also making adjustments.

Rapid Bus chief executive officer Muhammad Yazurin Sallij said beginning March 23, Rapid bus frequency will be reduced by 70 per cent.

"Passengers who are still on duty for essential services need not fear as Rapid Bus will continue to provide buses for them.

“In easing worry amongst our customers, for the period of the MCO, they may track the locations of their buses via the web app at myrapidbus.prasarana.com.my/kiosk, or they may also call our helpline team for assistance,” he said, adding that customers may inquire via Rapid Bus social media channels.

For Rapid Penang customers, they may download the Rapid Penang Journey Planner from GooglePlay, he added.