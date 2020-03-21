19 Health Ministry, 5 private medical centre personnel infected by Covid-19

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 19 Health Ministry staff and five employees at private medical facilities have been infected with Covid-19.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said two of the ministry staff were currently being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

He said that the infection of the health personnel was not due to their non compliance in managing Covid-10 patients.

"Investigations revealed that the patients were close contacts of the first and second generations from the tabligh cluster.

"KKM (ministry) would like to remind all health and medical staff who are handling patients to always wear face mask and practise good personal hygiene, especially wash their hands properly and frequently," he told a Press conference here today.

As of March 14, a total of 337 KKM staff have been screened for Covid-19, with 251 of them testing negative and remaining 86 still awaiting results.