Only one person from each family allowed to leave home

KUALA LUMPUR: Only the head of families or one person from each family is allowed to leave their home and buy essential or medical items during the two-week Movement Control Order (MCO) period, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said.

He said this was the guideline set with regards to the implementation of the MCO that was in force until end of the month.

“If you have a situation where you have to take an accompanying person, then you must explain your reason to the police (if you are stopped at any roadblock during the MCO).

“The police will use their discretion on this matter,” said Fadillah, who is also the Works Minister.

“You will have to give a valid reason such as if there is a death in the family. Please explain to the police.

“Only leave the house if there is a need to do so. Please reduce your movement. And if you are allowed to leave the house, please follow the guideline as per instruction of the Health Ministry.

“Wash your hands often and always adopt social distancing,” he said.