6 police personnel positive for Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador today confirmed six police personnel tested positive for Covid-19 while their 335 family members are waiting for test results.

He said the cases highlighted the risks police personnel had to face in carrying out their duties during the Covid-19 outbreak.

“To date, six of my men have tested positive for Covid-19.. (and) we continue to give the rest of them encouragement and motivation to carry out their jobs,” he said in an interview on Astro Awani today.

In another development, Abdul Hamid said as the Movement Control Order (MCO) enters its fourth day today, people are beginning to adhere to the directive by restricting their movement.

“We are not giving up as we are still at a stage where we want to create awareness... we will employ various measures to achieve this,” he said.

Police launched Op Covid-19 on March 18 to ensure people observe the MCO announced by the government to break the chain of Covid-19 transmission. -- BERNAMA