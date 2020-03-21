Armed Forces personnel will not hit you if you defy the MCO

KUALA LUMPUR: A voice note spread via WhatsApp claiming that Armed Forces personnel deployed to assist the police to enforce the Movement Control Order (MCO) would be allowed to use force against members of the public who do not adhere to the directive is untrue.

In denying the accusation, the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) also said that it was not seeking the assistance of its veterans from its three wings in enforcing the MCO.

The 39-second long fake voice note allegedly recorded by a member of the MAF, said should anyone defy the MCO, there would be no verbal warning but they would just use force.

Armed Forces Chief General Tan Sri Affendi Buang, in a statement today, urged such irresponsible quarters to stop spreading lies or unverified information which could trigger panic among the people.

He also assured the people not to worry if they see the presence of the Armed Forces during the enforcement of the MCO.

“This is among the secondary task of the Malaysian Armed Forces during times of peace (not war) that is to assist enforcement agencies and authorities to ensure public order in the country.

“The people should provide their cooperation by abiding to the MCO to prevent the spread of Covid-19,” he said.