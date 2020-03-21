Mother, daughter take Sarawak Covid-19 death toll to three

KUALA LUMPUR: Sarawak today reported another two Covid-19 deaths, taking the total number of people who died from the novel coronavirus infection in the state to three.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee said the latest victim comprised a 79-year-old woman and her 40-year-old daughter, both from Kuching.

Another member of the family, the committee said, had tested positive of the infection and is currently on life support at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

This brings the total of deaths from Covid-19 in the country to six.

“The mother (79-years-old) died at a private medical centre here at 2am on Mar 18 while her daughter died at the SGH today at 1 pm,” the statement said, adding that the source for their infection is still being investigated.

The delay in reporting the death of the older woman, the committee said, was because the private medical centre where she was warded had to wait for the test results from a private laboratory in Kuala Lumpur.

Sarawak recorded its first Covid-19 fatality on Mar 17. The patient, a 60-year-old pastor at the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Kuching, died while undergoing treatment at SGH.

The committee also said Sarawak recorded 10 new Covid-19 positive cases, bringing the total cases in the state to 68 since Mar 13.

Five of the cases are being treated at the Sibu Hospital, Sibu and three including the woman who died today at SGH. The remaining new cases were admitted to a hospital in Bintulu.

The committee said the state also recorded another 37 patients-under-investigation (PUI) cases, bringing the total number of accumulated PUI cases to date to 751.