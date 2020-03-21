'Law allows army to help police in keeping order and protecting the public'

KUALA LUMPUR: Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is of the opinion the question of legality regarding police and the Armed Forces joining hands to keep the country and its people safe during a crisis should not even be brought up.

He said as stipulated under Section 5 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342), it allows the Health Ministry, who had the authority, to appoint or to authorise any government agencies as deemed necessary to control or enforce any orders that were introduced.

“This is why the police have received an authorisation letter from the Health Minister and the Defence Ministry has also been empowered by the Health Minister as provided under Section 5 (of the said Act).

“Why does no one question the assistance and deployment of the army during disasters such as floods?

“Emergency laws are never declared during flood crisis, but the army (for instance) has always been helpful,” he said in a Facebook post.

He also reiterated the army was to help the police ensure everyone would comply to the Movement Control Order (MCO) during this Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Starting tomorrow (Sunday), the Armed Forces would join the police in keeping the peace and upholding the MCO.