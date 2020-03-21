LZS allocates RM15 million to provide welfare and medication needs

KUALA LUMPUR: The Selangor Tithe Board (LZS) has allocated a total of RM15 million to assist in the welfare and medication needs of the Muslim community in Selangor, following the two-week movement control order (MCO).

Its chief executive officer Saipolyazan Mat Yusop said some of the allocation would be reserved for B40 petty-traders and workers whose income had been affected making it tough for them to get through the current difficult times.

“The financial allocation would also be channeled to hospitals treating Covid-19 patients to meet the needs for medical equipment.

“Through the allocation, LZS would also provide food assistance to students at higher learning institutes (IPT).

“Those who are affected can start to apply for the assistance beginning March 25 by calling the Selangor Zakat Line at 1300 88 4343 till Friday from 10am to 3pm,” he said in a statement.

He also said LZS would further distribute the Monthly Financial Aid on March 23 to the poor who registered with the body.

He expressed hope that with the aid, it would help to ease the burden of the Muslim community in Selangor.