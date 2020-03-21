Terengganu State Assembly sitting to be held close doors

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu State Assembly Sitting will be held close doors and for half a day with no media coverage in following the government's Movement Control Order (MCO).

The State Assembly sitting scheduled for four days from Monday is to be opened by the Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin at 10am.

"The assembly will be held for half a day and the Sultan's opening speech text will be distributed without the usual ceremonies," said Mohd Soud Said, director of Unit Penerangan Darul Iman, the State government's official media.

"On behalf of the State Legislative Assembly, we apologise for the inconvenience," he said.

Meanwhile, State police chief Datuk Roslee Chik said about 600 soldiers would be helping the police to enforce law and order during the duration of the MCO.

He said the soldiers would further strengthen enforcement now being carried out by 800 policemen state-wide to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

"We hope the public will cooperate in efforts to curb the spread of the highly contagious disease and follow instructions from the police and soldiers throughout the MCO period," he said.

He added the compliance rate on the fourth day of the MCO stood at about 85 per cent.

"We hope with the combined manpower we can achieve 95 per cent compliance from the public," he said.

"We need public cooperation to break the chain of the disease," he said adding the police had so far mounted 27 road blocks state-wide with more to be mounted soon.