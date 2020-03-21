Contract MOs say they may be unemployed in 2 years

KUALA LUMPUR: About 1,500 contract medical officers (MOs), who are among the frontliners managing the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, were left in shock when they learned that they could be unemployed in two years.

MOs from the May 15, 2017 cohort received letters from the Health Ministry last week stating that their contracts had been renewed for two years - from May 15, 2020, to May 14, 2022 - on the UD41 civil service grade, after which no extensions would be given.

A doctor from a government hospital in Johor said many of the MOs affected by this were dejected, especially those who have been directed to start work at the Sungai Buloh Hospital, next Monday.

“I am discharging my duties as a doctor and a Malaysian. I don't work just to become a permanent staff. As long as I am employed by the ministry, I will give my best to the Rakyat.

“However, the same cannot be said of my colleagues. They are disappointed. Frustrated. Sad. Some say our efforts are not being appreciated.

“Those involved (to be stationed at Sungai Buloh) are busy packing up and arranging accommodations right now,” he shared with the NST when contacted today.

The doctor said the MOs were also worried because their salary and emoluments remained at the UD41 level despite taking on the same workload and responsibilities as doctors with a UD43/44 grade.

The annual salary difference between a UD41 MO and UD43/44 officials is RM8,000.

“Besides, contract MOs are not eligible to join the local universities' Masters programme for specialisation. We are not eligible to receive government loans.

“Those in the Psychiatry and Radiology departments do not qualify for hazard leave. Upon completion of the two-year contract, no further contracts will be offered,” he said.

Also sharing on Facebook, the doctor wrote: “There were about five of us contract MOs at the same table when the email came in.

“We will probably have no jobs in two years. We are doctors. In this time of need, we will do our best for the nation.

“Why does the government have to send us this email at this very crucial juncture, crushing our morale? As contract MOs, we're focused on doing our duty to the people,” he asked.

The doctor said when the contract system was first introduced in 2016, information was scarce and there was no clear information of a doctor's career progression.

He said junior doctors were assured, then, that the "best talents" would be absorbed into the civil service as permanent staff, but no information was forthcoming on how the said best talents would be identified.

“We had no idea what happens after the end of the second contract. But we now know no further contracts will be offered. My heart sank when I read the email.”

Another MO from a hospital in Johor Baru, on his Facebook wrote: “Today (the ministry) had quietly announced that the thousands of us contract MOs will be given another two years of the contract, and then all of us will be terminated.

“(The ministry said this was because) there are no more vacant post.

“Meanwhile, my senior colleagues in other hospitals had been told by their superiors to continue to serve, and expect to do more jobs when we leave, even when the pay is small.

“The truth is, are we really equipped and staffed to provide this nation with the necessary public healthcare support?”

Contract MOs are junior doctors of service grade UD41 who have completed their housemanship.

The NST has reached out to the Health Ministry, but they have yet to comment on this issue.