Transport, logistics supporting essentials manufacturing sectors allowed to operate during MCO

KUALA LUMPUR: Transport and logistics services supporting any essential manufacturing sector would be allowed to continue operating under the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said the second Industry Exemption Application Committee Meeting which allowed critical sectors in the manufacturing sector to operate during the MCO period would also extend the allowance to the transport and logistics sectors.

“This is to ensure the supply of essentials and critical products manufactured by factories which are involved, reaches customers and destinations in time and in good condition.

“As such, the relevant logistics and transportation services are not required to apply for permission separately from any government agencies to continue their operations during the period of MCO,” he said in a statement today.

Azmin, however, explained that such logistics and transport services was only meant for transporting goods and products manufactured by companies given permission by the International Trade and Industry Ministry, and also for such companies to operate at a minimal manpower level.

“It is hoped that logistics and transportation services companies operating, will comply with these terms, to prevent any action taken on them and companies which had been authorised to operate (using the logistics and transport).

“This will ensure they (the companies) would provide the best service to our customers and the community without any obstacles,” Azmin said.

The government imposed and enforced the MCO from a mandatory two week period from March 18 onwards to curb the spread of the Covid-19 infection.

Only essential services would be allowed to operate during the two week period.

The essential services have been gazetted under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the infected local areas) Regulations 2020. It among others includes banking and finance, port, dock and airport services and undertakings, stevedoring, cargo handling, pilotage and storing or bulking of commodities.

Others include prisons, solid waste management and public cleansing and wildlife services. These are in addition to hotels and accommodations, e-commerce and postal services, petrol stations, telecommunications and public transport.