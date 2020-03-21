Another UiTM student tests positive for Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: A student from Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement issued, the university said the student's father had earlier tested positive for the virus, afterwhich the student also tested positive.

The university said the student's father contracted the virus from a close relative who participated in the Tabligh gathering at the Seri Petaling mosque last month.

It added that the student had attended a class session on March 15 and had informed the university immediately upon testing positive for Covid-19.

“UiTM through the campus' health centre had informed the matter to the Health Ministry and actions have been taken.

“Close contacts to the student have been identified and they have undergone Covid-19 screening at a nearby health centre. The campus also conducted cleansing and sanitisation works in classes and surrounding areas to prevent spread.

“The student is being treated at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital,” it said.

It also said as of today, a total of three students tested positive and are receiving treatment at the hospital.

It also reminded staff as well as students to stay calm and not to worry as the campus already took necessary measures to prevent Covid-19 from spreading.