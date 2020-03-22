Plane carrying Msian evacuees from Iran touches down at KLIA

KUALA LUMPUR: A special flight carrying Malaysians who had been stranded in Iran – one of the countries worst affected by the Covid-19 outbreak – arrived safely at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in Sepang, early today.

The AirAsia flight, chartered for the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) mission, landed at 6.35am, the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) said.

It is believed that 46 individuals, including children, were on the flight which left Tehran last night.

All the returnees must first undergo health screening at the Air Disaster Unit (ADU) at KLIA, before observing a 14-day quarantine period.

On Saturday, Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar said the rescue mission was the result of high-level discussions between the Iran and Malaysian governments.